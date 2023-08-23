Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 414 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 467,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.7% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 38,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 71,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $152.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.23 and a 200-day moving average of $147.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $169.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.59.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

