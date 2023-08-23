Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Karooooo were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Karooooo Stock Performance

NASDAQ KARO opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Karooooo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Karooooo had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $53.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KARO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on Karooooo

Karooooo Profile

(Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.