ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 671.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

