ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 671.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on MAN
ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ManpowerGroup
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.