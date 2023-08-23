Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 331.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,367 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

