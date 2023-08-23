Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,793 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 217.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 271.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 71,986 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 184,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 95.1% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1,054.55%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

