Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 2,180 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $14,100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Viking Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

