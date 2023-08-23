Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.96 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 271.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Unum Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Unum Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Unum Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,275. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UNM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Unum Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

