Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Kaman worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAMN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kaman by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kaman by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KAMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Kaman Trading Up 1.5 %

KAMN opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $195.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.51 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. Analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.71%.

About Kaman

(Free Report)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Featured Stories

