Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,480,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,092 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of Qurate Retail worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,492,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,070 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 25,899,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $5,230,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,938,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $11,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

