Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 948.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,804 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after purchasing an additional 190,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,714,000 after purchasing an additional 140,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,931,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 118,024 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,786 shares during the period.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $533.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.59. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 337.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,724 shares in the company, valued at $993,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

