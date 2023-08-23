James R. Groch Purchases 1,350 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) Director James R. Groch acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.00 per share, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,335. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $184.41 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

