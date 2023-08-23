Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CFO Sells 13,067 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 13,067 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $140,208.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,075.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $376.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
