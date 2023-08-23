Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,684 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $22.78.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

