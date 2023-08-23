Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 447.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,408 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,170,000 after buying an additional 121,704 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after buying an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $198,760.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,493 shares in the company, valued at $931,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 2.1 %

MYGN stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 35.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $183.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.