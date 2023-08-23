Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 14,876 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 14,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $159,619.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.05. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $17.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $975,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 17,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Stories

