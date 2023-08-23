Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Insider Jamie Welch Purchases 8,125 Shares

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Welch bought 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $286,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,337,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,605,500.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kinetik Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KNTK opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.63. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $40.59.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNTK. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinetik from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

