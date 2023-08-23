Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $881.00.
CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.
NYSE CABO opened at $645.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $675.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $684.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Cable One has a 12-month low of $602.70 and a 12-month high of $1,280.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.55%.
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
