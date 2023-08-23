Head-To-Head Analysis: Evolv Technologies (EVLV) vs. The Competition

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Evolv Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies’ peers have a beta of -1.80, meaning that their average share price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Evolv Technologies Competitors -8.42% -48.11% 1.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $55.19 million -$86.41 million -6.68 Evolv Technologies Competitors $1.59 billion $63.55 million 67.20

Evolv Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Evolv Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Evolv Technologies Competitors 143 848 2007 104 2.67

Evolv Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.87, suggesting a potential upside of 21.40%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.82%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Evolv Technologies peers beat Evolv Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.