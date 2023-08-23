CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $83,555 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,891,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 43,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.14. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

