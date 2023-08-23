Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.95

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 12610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 472,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 260,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

