Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $387.80

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 387.80 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 389.80 ($4.97), with a volume of 60778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 392 ($5.00).

Great Portland Estates Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -595.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 422.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 488.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dan Nicholson purchased 6,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 468 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £29,839.68 ($38,070.53). In related news, insider Richard Stephen Mully bought 8,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 473 ($6.03) per share, with a total value of £40,777.33 ($52,025.17). Also, insider Dan Nicholson bought 6,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 468 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £29,839.68 ($38,070.53). Insiders bought 15,064 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.