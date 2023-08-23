Avista (NYSE:AVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.44

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.44 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVA. Mizuho lowered their target price on Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.34%.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $211,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott J. Kinney acquired 1,257 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,380.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,856 shares of company stock worth $2,101,588. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,450,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 2.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Avista by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avista by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 447,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Avista in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

