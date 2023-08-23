GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.70

Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.70 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 70.71 ($0.90), with a volume of 151090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.91).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £616.70 million, a PE ratio of 980.00 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.14. The company has a current ratio of 390.81, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

In other news, insider Julia Chapman purchased 41,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £34,400.18 ($43,888.98). Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

