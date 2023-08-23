EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.61

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.03 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 283.81% and a negative return on equity of 92.58%. Equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 235,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 33,966 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,524,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,774,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 164,632 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

