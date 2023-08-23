Anglo American (LON:AAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,952.00

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,952 ($24.90) and last traded at GBX 1,962.80 ($25.04), with a volume of 194797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,972.40 ($25.16).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.90) to GBX 2,700 ($34.45) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($32.15) to GBX 2,430 ($31.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($43.38) to GBX 3,200 ($40.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.10) to GBX 3,100 ($39.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($33.17) to GBX 2,400 ($30.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,871.67 ($36.64).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

Anglo American Stock Up 1.9 %

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,275.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,524.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,554.01%.

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($29.05) per share, for a total transaction of £6,808.23 ($8,686.18). 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.