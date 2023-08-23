Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.78

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.78 and last traded at $36.86, with a volume of 59546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a "sell" rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Essential Utilities's quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after acquiring an additional 576,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,243,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,475,000 after acquiring an additional 348,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,318,000 after acquiring an additional 516,365 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

