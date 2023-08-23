Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.68

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 2978844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 135.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

