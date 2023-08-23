S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $90.10

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 90.10 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 90.60 ($1.16), with a volume of 168218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.45 ($1.18).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFOR. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.44) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.19) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35. The stock has a market cap of £541.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

