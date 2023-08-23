Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.43

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 99556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 66.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.8% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 341,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 354.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 206,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 160,627 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 389,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.