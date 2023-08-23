SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.15

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 272205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Several research firms have commented on SPWR. Truist Financial cut their price target on SunPower from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on SunPower from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.83.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SunPower by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

