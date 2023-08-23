Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Shares Up 5.3%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 219,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 211,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

