W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.45

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.45 and last traded at $63.51, with a volume of 50878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Bank of America cut W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.069 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.61%.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

See Also

