Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.01

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 67954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Plains GP Stock Down 0.2 %

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,103,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,841,000 after acquiring an additional 344,829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,295,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 46,317 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

