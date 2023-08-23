Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.45

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$56.45 and last traded at C$56.37, with a volume of 2684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Docebo from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Docebo Price Performance

Docebo Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 101.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

