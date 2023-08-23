Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,583.50

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,583.50 ($20.20) and last traded at GBX 1,585.50 ($20.23), with a volume of 140726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,599.50 ($20.41).

A number of research analysts recently commented on JMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.07) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.62) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.07) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,300 ($29.34) to GBX 2,500 ($31.90) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,225 ($28.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,735.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,899.70. The company has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,347.22%.

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,641 ($20.94) per share, with a total value of £393.84 ($502.48). In other news, insider Liam Condon acquired 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,695 ($21.63) per share, with a total value of £372.90 ($475.76). Also, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,641 ($20.94) per share, for a total transaction of £393.84 ($502.48). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 67 shares of company stock worth $115,503. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

