Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.97

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.97 and last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 56632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

