Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.78

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.78 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 25603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The company had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,604.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,921 shares of company stock worth $5,030,209. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

