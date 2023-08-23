Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $141.20

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 141.20 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 142.40 ($1.82), with a volume of 1006458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.20 ($1.80).
Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 149.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £783.98 million and a PE ratio of -2,034.29.
Bellevue Healthcare Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -8,571.43%.
Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.
