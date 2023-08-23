SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.09

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 27324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 141,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $987,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

