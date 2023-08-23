Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Position Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Assertio were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Assertio by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Assertio

In related news, Director William Mckee sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $69,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,769.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASRT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assertio from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Assertio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $8.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Further Reading

