Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 56.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

