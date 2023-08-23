Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,851 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,513,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 253,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,192,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after buying an additional 28,570 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 717,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 53,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

RYAM stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $204.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 3.18.

In other news, SVP Joshua C. Hicks bought 10,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,196.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RYAM shares. StockNews.com cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

