Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 342.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,042 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Steelcase worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 208.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 23.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 69.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 50,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 228.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 57,397 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,025.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Steelcase stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

