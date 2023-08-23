86,942 Shares in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of NerdWallet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $624,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $399,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 675,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 330,680 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $661.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 853.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

Insider Transactions at NerdWallet

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $25,622.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,234.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on NerdWallet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

NerdWallet Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Articles

