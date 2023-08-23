Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,544 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 29.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,701,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 384,359 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $261,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $136,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,265 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $183,943.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,858,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,892,430.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LIND shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of LIND stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.