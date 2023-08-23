Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 113.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Powell Industries by 48.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Powell Industries by 103.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Powell Industries news, insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $974,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Price Performance

POWL opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $192.37 million for the quarter.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.