Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 89,339 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of 89bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $35,838,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 89bio from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.96, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.70.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $111,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 89bio news, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $111,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,750 shares of company stock worth $646,938 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

