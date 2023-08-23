Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HDB. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $71.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

