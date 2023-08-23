Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 107.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Azenta by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $246,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,483.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.42 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

