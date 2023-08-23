Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 96,018 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,018 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245,698 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $49,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,020,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,961 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at $38,190,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $20,778,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

CWK opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,824,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

